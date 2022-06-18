Malvino Salvador shows his 4 children together in the mansion’s living room and enchants

Actor Malvino Salvador surprised by showing his children having fun together

The actor Malvino Salvador shared a beautiful family snap with fans. In the picture, her four children pose together. The famous is the proud father of three girls and a little boy. His eldest daughter is 13 years old. Sofia is the result of an old relationship between the artist and Ana Ceolin. The heiress was born in Brasília in 2009.

From his current marriage, the artist is the father of seven-year-old Ayra and five-year-old Kyara. To complete the team, came the long-awaited little boy! The youngest Rayan came into the world at the beginning of 2021, the baby is one year and five months old. The trio was born from the actor’s relationship with the athlete Kyra Gracieeight-time world champion in Jiu Jitsu.

The surname Gracie is one of the most emblematic in the history of martial arts. The love for the sport passed from the couple to the children. Even children, the heirs usually have a very healthy diet and train under the supervision of their mother. And even the baby gets on the mat!

Recently, Kyra showed off cute pictures of her kids in their cute kimonos. “Children who enter the Jiu Jitsu they are working on self-confidence, self-esteem, concentration, discipline, health, among other diverse benefits. The results of training and teaching are reflected at home, at school and in everyday relationships”, explained the fighter, wife of Malvino Salvador.

This weekend, the brothers are receiving a visit from their older sister. Sofia often goes to her father’s house and often travels with him. But most days the girl lives with her mother.

Taking advantage of the special visit, Malvino Salvador showed the four children very close together. In the living room, her firstborn appears sitting on the sofa. Sofia hugs sisters Ayra and Kyara and the girls smile for the cameras! Little Rayan couldn’t stay so still. The boy appears fiddling with an object that was on the table.

“Children”, captioned the actor, when sharing the beautiful image. Fans soon left their many praises. “Your family is beautiful”, admired a follower. Another melted: “This baby is beautiful”. One netizen joked: “Fantastic Four”. And yet another guaranteed: “What wonderful genetics… Gorgeous”.

