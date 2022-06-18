“Management suspects that…”; Alessandro sees a “problem” with a rare injury to a Corinthians player

The athlete did not have an injury, but the Corinthians dome has an impression on the case

Last Wednesday (15th), the Corinthians stayed in the tie against Athletico Paranaense, after opening the scoring with Roger Guedesin a free kick, saw the Uruguayan David Terans score the equalizer from a penalty, after Raul Gustavo’s infraction.

In the confrontation, coach Vitor Pereira cannot count on some players, who stayed in São Paulo to recover. The side Fagner has been a recurring absence, but should return soon. Commander will have one more problem for the remainder of the season.

According to information from the ‘GE’ portal, striker Júnior Moraes has been missing Corinthians because of hives on his face, he did several allergy tests but did not find the source of the problem.

Also according to the report, the board suspects it is related to emotional issues, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which took place at the beginning of the year, after military and political problems between the countries.