Marcha Trans brings together 1st transmale futsal team, international artist and singers: ‘event put debate in people’s homes’ | Sao Paulo

The 5th Trans Pride March took a crowd of people interested in ensuring that the group’s demands are respected by cisgender people to downtown São Paulo this Friday (17). June is the month in which LGBTQIA+ causes are celebrated and on Sunday (19) the big parade takes place on Avenida Paulista.

The team “Meninos Bons de Bola”, the first transmale futsal team formed in Brazil, Angelica Ross, American actress of the series Pose, politicians, activists and singers were present at Largo do Arouche.

Trans activist Symmy Larrat, 44, said the acts lead to discussion of the trans cause everywhere.

“The march helped put the debate in people’s homes,” he said.

“The specificity of this march for being in person after having two online marches is to see people willing to fraternize, the reunion. People are eager to fight”, he added.

The electric trio left Largo around 4 pm and traveled along São João and Ipiranga avenues dragging hundreds of people and the flag with the trans colors: light blue, white, and light pink.

State deputy Erica Malunguinho (PSOL) said that despite Brazil, the trans community manages to be happy because it created a safety net.

“It’s only possible [ser feliz] because we, as a community, meet, recognize each other, we create our own networks of protection, affection and solidarity. That’s why we manage to be happy despite all the violence, and all the oppression. It’s not about Brazil, but our community that gets stronger, that is present and is stronger and stronger, to preserve itself,” he said.

The event is considered the largest in Latin America with protagonism of transvestites, binary and non-binary transgender people, as well as supporters.

The meeting has as its theme the agenda of humanity and the future of work and how trans people can be inserted with their demands respected by cisgender people.

According to the organization, the event was organized by trans people with the “objective of bringing together representative voices” of the trans community so that a “fairer and equal visibility of the demands of these groups so invisible and precarious in today’s society” is possible.

