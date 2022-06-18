Maria Beltrão makes an announcement about illness and leave

+ Claudia Raia and Patrícia Pilar’s ​​rivalry at Globo studios is revealed: “Rivals”

Maria Beltrão used her twitter this afternoon, Friday (17), to make a statement about her health.

The journalist, and now presenter of É de Casa, announced that she has Covid: “Covid caught me for the first time, I’m fine”.

Maria Beltrão was recently announced on Globo’s open TV, but, because of Covid, she may naturally be away for 14 days to recover in peace.

On the 3rd, the farewell of Maria Beltrão from Globonews took place, the presenter was directed to Globo on open TV as she will present É de Casa, a program that airs on Saturday mornings.

The presenter went to crying after receiving several tributes from her colleagues at the station, as Maria Beltrão was the anchor of Estúdio i for 13 years.

In the farewell program, several names went to accompany the presenter and leave her speech for the new stage of Maria Beltrão, among the names were: Míriam Leitão, Monica Waldvogel, Marcelo Lins, Valdo Cruz among others.

Miriam Leitão pulled the lines in honor of the presenter, noting that she was almost part of her family: “I wanted to say that me and my house like you, my children like you very much. You always welcomed us very well, for the way you always treated us. I thank you immensely! I wanted to say that in my house Maria: you are from home!”, Maria Beltrão’s friend started.

In response, she said she loves her friend very much and loves her family very much.

Political analyst Valdo Cruz joked with his friend and with the topic he comments on in the newspaper: “An appeal they presented to the STF said the following, the departure of Maria Beltrão from Estúdio I is suspended for an indefinite period. Ué, who filed Isso Maria?”, pointed out.