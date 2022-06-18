Maria Bruaca mistreats Marcelo and Tenório gets upset in Pantanal

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) was surprised by the return of tenorio (Murilo Benício) for the wetland accompanied by your son Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and doesn’t like the boy’s presence at all. In the next chapters of the soap opera, the housewife will mistreat the young man and the husband is quite uncomfortable with the comments.

Marcelo’s arrival at the farm was completely unexpected for Maria, who was no longer taking the situation of her husband having two families, and now has to deal with an unwanted presence in her home. Her dissatisfaction begins to take other forms when she treats him in front of everyone, taking a more rigid and disrespectful posture.

Guta likes Marcelo’s arrival. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It is at this moment that Tenório is bothered by Maria’s attitudes and asks her to treat Marcelo with more respect, as he is not to blame for anything. Guta (Julia Dalavia) is the one who is happier with her brother’s presence, as she was about to leave the farm and now she has found a reason to stay. The young woman who had a brief romantic relationship with him before knowing he was her brother, now grows a little closer to him, becoming practically inseparable.

The farmer felt pressured by his son to visit his lands in the Pantanal, and had no choice but to bring him. Now, Tenório has to deal with the rapprochement between his children but he is afraid of where it could take them, because he knows the history between the two.