Mariana pins José Leôncio as soon as he arrives in the Pantanal

The history of pinpricks between Mariana (Selma Egrei) and José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) is great, but the two had not spoken for long enough for both to believe that it would no longer be necessary to worry about a possible rapprochement. This is about to end, as Mariana will no longer have a choice in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera and lands on the wetland to double the farmer’s stress.

As soon as she arrives in the region, Mariana already shoots her flaming spears, complaining about a fire she saw from the plane and showing her negative convictions about life in the region directly to Leôncio, who gets angry and doesn’t take long to show the rancor he still holds.

Zaquieu will be instrumental in rebuilding Mariana after the big change. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Despite this, the effort of both will be great, with José Leôncio forcing a few smiles to please Jove’s grandmother (Jesuíta Barbosa) and, on the other hand, Mariana will seek a way to reconcile with the man who is offering her a space to rebuild and be closer to the family.

Mariana’s main support in the sudden change of life will be Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), who will assume the position of pawn and become an important cog in the gear of the farm in the Pantanal region, even stepping in to save the life of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), with whom he will quickly fall in love in the serial adapted by Bruno Luperi.

In the end, Mariana’s arrival in the Pantanal will represent a fun phase for the telenovela, especially with the presence of Zaquieu and the passing impasses with José Leôncio.