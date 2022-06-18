Market generates revolt by selling leftover cheese in the shape of a heart

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Market generates revolt by selling leftover cheese in the shape of a heart 7 Views

Rio de Janeiro– A market in Grajaú, in the north of Rio, decided to sell trays with leftover cheese in the shape of a heart for almost R$10. A customer shared the photo on social networks and generated outrage among consumers.

Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ3Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ 2

Consumers were outraged by the marketing of the product. Reproduction / Social Networks

Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJphoto-market-sells-cheese-with-heart-holes-and-causes-revolt-rj-062022

Market in the north of Rio sells leftover cheeses from the heart and angers consumersReproduction / Social Networks

Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ3Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ3

Others questioned what was done with the heart-shaped cheese, but the market did not sayReproduction / Social Networks

Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ3Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ 1

“Inflation is just love,” said one woman Reproduction / Social Networks

0

“Prix being Prix… Surreal”, said the customer. A kilo of spherical cheese costs R$ 71.99 and, even though the slices are not whole, the Prix market at the Verdun unit, in Grajaú, decided to sell the 100 grams for the original price, even though there was no food.”

The record was made this Thursday (16/6), causing indignation in other consumers who attend the unit: “The worst thing is not even selling it. Suddenly, someone wants the burr for some recipe. The worst thing is to sell it for that price,” said one young man. “Inflation is just love,” said another.

To metropolises, the market sent a note about what happened. See in full:

“The SuperPrix advisory clarifies that the management of the Grajaú store did not ask the cold cuts department to cut the cheese. The initiative came from an employee, who has already been warned and the cheese trays have already been removed. The SuperPrix values ​​respect for the consumer, is against any type of food waste and apologizes for what happened”.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Russian manufacturer Lada makes 2011 car again because of sanctions

THE Ladaa Russian manufacturer that became known in the 1990s in Brazil with the models …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved