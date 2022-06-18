Market generates revolt by selling leftover cheese in the shape of a heart

Rio de Janeiro– A market in Grajaú, in the north of Rio, decided to sell trays with leftover cheese in the shape of a heart for almost R$10. A customer shared the photo on social networks and generated outrage among consumers.

Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ 2 Consumers were outraged by the marketing of the product. Reproduction / Social Networks photo-market-sells-cheese-with-heart-holes-and-causes-revolt-rj-062022 Market in the north of Rio sells leftover cheeses from the heart and angers consumersReproduction / Social Networks Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ3 Others questioned what was done with the heart-shaped cheese, but the market did not sayReproduction / Social Networks Market sells leftover cheeses from the heart and revolts consumers in RJ 1 “Inflation is just love,” said one woman Reproduction / Social Networks 0

“Prix being Prix… Surreal”, said the customer. A kilo of spherical cheese costs R$ 71.99 and, even though the slices are not whole, the Prix market at the Verdun unit, in Grajaú, decided to sell the 100 grams for the original price, even though there was no food.”

The record was made this Thursday (16/6), causing indignation in other consumers who attend the unit: “The worst thing is not even selling it. Suddenly, someone wants the burr for some recipe. The worst thing is to sell it for that price,” said one young man. “Inflation is just love,” said another.

To metropolises, the market sent a note about what happened. See in full:

“The SuperPrix advisory clarifies that the management of the Grajaú store did not ask the cold cuts department to cut the cheese. The initiative came from an employee, who has already been warned and the cheese trays have already been removed. The SuperPrix values ​​respect for the consumer, is against any type of food waste and apologizes for what happened”.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.