Mateus Vital receives proposal to play in rivals of Corinthians in Brazil and exposes future

Free on the market after leaving the Panathinaikosgives Greecethe midfielder Mateus Vital is analyzing proposals on the market, but there is the possibility of returning to Corinthians at the opening of the next transfer window. In recent weeks, the player received surveys from Brazilian clubs, but was not encouraged by the financial projects.

cuiabá and other clubs in North East sought information about Matheus Vital, but negotiations did not progress to an official proposal. The midfielder’s desire was to remain in the Europe, but no foreign team was interested in signing him. The player entrepreneur had the expectation that the passage through Greece would open doors for Old Continentbut did not happen.

After a good start there, the midfielder was unable to maintain his regularity and establish himself among the holders of the Panathinaikos. At the age of 24, the player has a contract with Helm until December 2023. Therefore, if you don’t agree with another team, you will have to return to the Corinthians in June. Meanwhile, on vacation in Rio de Janeiro, Vidal keeps the physical conditioning.

In addition to the midfielder, other players can return on loan to the Corinthians in the next window. Among them, Ramiro and Leo Natel. Mateus Vital arrived at the Club in 2018, where he played 187 matches and scored 14 goals for the club. Helmwhere he was São Paulo champion in 2018 and 2019.