Mateus Vital refuses polls and may return to Corinthians | Corinthians

Back in Brazil after leaving Panathinaikos, from Greece, midfielder Mateus Vital awaits proposals and works with the possibility of returning to Corinthians from next month.
In recent weeks, the athlete received surveys from Brazilian clubs, but was not encouraged by the financial and sports projects offered. Cuiabá and clubs in the Northeast sought information about Mateus Vital, but none of them advanced to formalize a proposal.
The player’s desire was to stay in Europe, but so far no foreign club has opened negotiations to sign him.
Mateus Vital has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians
Mateus Vital and his staff hoped that the passage through Greece would serve to open doors in the Old Continent, but it did not happen. After a good start, the midfielder was unable to maintain his regularity or establish himself as a starter for Panathinaikos.
Currently 24 years old, the player has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023. So, if he doesn’t settle with any other club, he will have to re-present himself to Timão in July.
Meanwhile, Vital continues to enjoy vacations in Rio de Janeiro, where he maintains his physical conditioning with the help of a trainer.
Mateus Vital trains at a gym in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction
In addition to the young midfielder, other players may return from loans to Corinthians next month, such as Ramiro and Léo Natel, for example.
Hired by Timão in 2018, Mateus Vital played 187 games and scored 14 goals for Timão, having been São Paulo champion in 2018 and 2019.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction
Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!