Matter laser can now emit continuous beams

Central part of the experiment, where coherent waves of matter are created. The atoms (blue) that supply the system go to the Bose-Einstein condensate in the center – in fact, the atoms are not visible to the naked eye.

waves of matter

Quantum mechanics tells us that atoms should be thought of as particles or waves.

Now, it follows that it must be possible to build atomic lasers – yes, a laser beam of matter – containing coherent waves of matter, as well as a laser of light formed by coherent waves formed by photons.

In fact, physicists have demonstrated that atoms can be focused, as if they were waves of light, and matter laser pulses have been generated from Bose-Einstein condensates for a long time – but only one pulse, no sequence.

Chun-Chia Chen and her colleagues at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands wanted to go further, making these waves of matter last long enough for them to be used in practical applications.

The result was better than expected.

matter laser

Light lasers are everywhere because photons, the particles of light, can easily be placed in the same state at the same time: They “condense”, forming a coherent wave – a coherent wave one in which all photons have the same frequency, the same waveform and the same propagation direction.

You can do this with atoms too, but it’s a lot harder. First it is necessary to combine the particles of matter, which are frmions (electrons and quarks, for example), so that they form bsons (the family of photons) – in fact, whole atoms can behave like particles of light.

When these carefully crafted bsons go through the same type of condensation as the photons that form a laser, that is, when condensation takes place for particles of matter, something known as a Bose-Einstein condensate (CBE) forms, a delicate substance that it only remains isolated from the environment and a few milligrams above absolute zero.

Oh, just fire a pulse of that condensate and you’ll have a matter laser – or at least a pulse of it.

The problem is that the slightest change in temperature causes the Bose-Einstein condensate to “decondense”, and it all goes downhill from there: To emit a second atomic laser pulse you have to start all over again, cooling and stabilizing the condensate, and then emit another pulse.

Light lasers were also born that way – they were just pulsed at first – but progressed quickly, which matter lasers have not.

Continuous Bose-Einstein condensate generation scheme.

Continuous Bose-Einstein Condensate

Now, Chen has finally managed to create a continuous Bose-Einstein condensate—and it does, so much so that the team refers to it as something “that works forever.”

“In previous experiments, the gradual cooling of the atoms was all done in one place. In our setup, we decided to distribute the cooling steps not in time, but in space: We make the atoms move as they progress through consecutive cooling steps Eventually, ultracold atoms arrive at the center of the experiment, where they can be used to form coherent waves of matter in a CBE. But while these atoms are being used, new atoms are already on their way to replenish the CBE. In this way, we can keep the process going – essentially forever,” detailed Professor Florian Schreck.

Having solved the long-standing problem of creating a continuous Bose-Einstein condensate, the researchers will now focus on the next goal: Using an ordinary light laser as a trigger to fire a stable output beam of matter.

As soon as these atomic lasers can not only operate forever, but also produce stable beams, nothing will stand in the way of practical applications, and matter lasers can begin to play as important a role in technology as ordinary lasers today.

This result caps several years of work by the team, which took the first steps towards a matter laser implementing this sequential cooling step by step.

