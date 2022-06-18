Meet the R$ 3 million Beetle called Milivié 1







Milivié 1: restomod of the VW Beetle costs 570 thousand euros. Photo: Milivié / Publicity

In a perfectly executed interpretation of contemporary nostalgia, the Milivié team has pushed the restomod into a new area, executing a vehicle that challenges and delights on every level. A people’s car has evolved into a cutting-edge automotive experience. It is, in fact, a R$ 3 million Beetle.

The Milivié 1 is a unique celebration of the world’s most beloved vehicle, the Volkswagen Beetle. The intensely detailed vehicle offers a fusion of everything the analogue driver wants, combined with the integration of cutting-edge technology. Therefore, there are only 22 copies.

The chassis is improved and the engine is air-cooled. The 4-cylinder 2.3-liter engine is precision-built for each car, tuned for the car’s specific use case and eventual environment. The Carrera 2-source ZF 4HP transmission has been completely overhauled to deliver the immersive and exhilarating drive that will be the car’s signature.





Milivié 1: only 22 units available on restomod. Photo: Milivié / Publicity

The bodywork, at first glance seemingly unchanged, is elegantly and artfully crafted to produce a smoother, more contemporary silhouette, while interfering with the Beetle’s visual DNA. According to the manufacturer of the Milivié 1, “the interior echoes familiarity, but welcomes modernity”.

The price starts at €570,000 (about R$3,066 million) and reservations are already open through Milivié. The car is the brainchild of Jonathan Engler, an active and innovative artistic engineer with a vision to celebrate defunct German automotive icons and discreetly rebuild them to unimaginable standards.