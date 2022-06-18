Meet the R$ 3 million Beetle called Milivié 1

In a perfectly executed interpretation of contemporary nostalgia, the Milivié team has pushed the restomod into a new area, executing a vehicle that challenges and delights on every level. A people’s car has evolved into a cutting-edge automotive experience. It is, in fact, a R$ 3 million Beetle.
The Milivié 1 is a unique celebration of the world’s most beloved vehicle, the Volkswagen Beetle. The intensely detailed vehicle offers a fusion of everything the analogue driver wants, combined with the integration of cutting-edge technology. Therefore, there are only 22 copies.
The chassis is improved and the engine is air-cooled. The 4-cylinder 2.3-liter engine is precision-built for each car, tuned for the car’s specific use case and eventual environment. The Carrera 2-source ZF 4HP transmission has been completely overhauled to deliver the immersive and exhilarating drive that will be the car’s signature.
The bodywork, at first glance seemingly unchanged, is elegantly and artfully crafted to produce a smoother, more contemporary silhouette, while interfering with the Beetle’s visual DNA. According to the manufacturer of the Milivié 1, “the interior echoes familiarity, but welcomes modernity”.
The price starts at €570,000 (about R$3,066 million) and reservations are already open through Milivié. The car is the brainchild of Jonathan Engler, an active and innovative artistic engineer with a vision to celebrate defunct German automotive icons and discreetly rebuild them to unimaginable standards.