Mendonça determines that ICMS on fuels has a single rate

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), accepted the request of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and suspended state and Federal District laws that set ICMS rates on fuel. The rates must be uniform throughout the national territory as of July 1st.

With the decision, the tax calculation basis will be fixed by the average of prices practiced in the last 60 months until a new rule is edited by the National Council of Finance Policy (Confaz). The minister suspended the effectiveness of the agreement signed by Confaz.

According to the law, from March of this year, states should establish a single rate with Confaz, leaving behind the model in which each federative unit establishes the rate charged. On March 24, a common quota of R$ 1.006 per liter was defined for S10 diesel, the most used in the country, the value is higher than that practiced in most states. However, the council also authorized states to adopt tax equalization instruments.

The decision was intended to prevent states that charged less tax from having to increase the tax burden to compensate for the reduction in others, but ended up nullifying the effects on fuel pumps.

The AGU argued that the agreement was unconstitutional and appealed to the Supreme Court. Mendonça chose to attempt a conciliation between the Union and the states amid the discussions of PLP 18, a project related to fuel taxation, in Congress. As there was no agreement, the minister decided alone and determined that Confaz edit a new rule on the subject. While the new rule is not published, the ICMS calculation base will be fixed by the average of prices practiced in the last 60 months, as determined by the minister.

In the request, the AGU stated that “in several states of the Federation, the tax rate on fuels such as gasoline is almost double the general rate, or even a quarter in relation to superfluous goods”.

The government argued that there was a conflict between the bill that sets a 17% ceiling on ICMS, approved by Congress this week, and the determination of the agreement between the states. In practice, states and the Federal District cannot adopt ICMS rates above the 17% ceiling.

On the 15th, the Chamber of Deputies concluded the vote on PLP 18/22, which set a ceiling of 17% on the ICMS levied on fuel, energy, telecommunications and public transport. The proposal still depends on the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In his decision, Mendonça says that “not only the tax rate on fuel generates, to a greater or lesser extent, an impact on its price, but also the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras.”

The minister also requested that Petrobras forward documents and internal acts in which the guidelines for price formation in the last 60 months were discussed and established. The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) were also asked to provide information on the measures adopted in relation to the price policy practiced and the state-owned company’s performance.