Mini-Renegade appears for the 1st time and Jeep will have SUV based on Peugeot 208 and Citroën C3 | Secrets and Scams

Mini-Renegade appears for the 1st time and Jeep will have SUV based on Peugeot 208 and Citroën C3

According to the images made by our partners at Automedia, the new puppy of the North American brand will be produced on the CMP platform, developed for the compact cars of the Citroën, Peugeot and Opel brands. Initially, it will only be manufactured at Fiat’s plant in Poland.

It is possible to speculate, however, the possibility of the vehicle being manufactured in South America, since the CMP is used in the 208, made in Argentina, and in the C3, which will be produced here in Brazil.

Due to its size, the European press speaks of a vehicle with a wheelbase of 2.54 meters, the same as the 208 and 2 cm less than the Renegade. In terms of visuals, the camouflage reveals little, but it makes it clear that the silhouette is totally inspired by the Renegade, justifying the nickname.

Regarding the mechanical set, Europe expects two combustion versions. One with the PureTech 1.2 petrol engine and the other with the HDi 1.5 diesel engine. Manual and automatic transmission options would be available, too. An electrical configuration is taken for granted. It would only use a 136 hp engine and 50 kW batteries to guarantee a range of around 320 kilometers.

If manufactured on South American soil, the “Baby” Renegade will be able to use a Firefly 1.0 three-cylinder or 1.6 four-cylinder engine, both aspirated and flex. We can also dream of a 1.0 turbo, which currently equips the Renegade itself.