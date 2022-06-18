Minister of the STF determines a single ICMS rate for fuels – Economy

Minister Andr Mendona, of the Federal Supreme Court (photo: AFP)

Minister Andr Mendona, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Friday (17/6) that the rates of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels be frozen throughout Brazil from July 1st. . By means of an injunction, the minister also suspended the effectiveness of the agreement of the National Council of Finance Policy (Confaz), signed in March. In the previous rule, a tax of R$ 1.006 per liter of S10 diesel was established. Now, according to Mendona, the orientation to Confaz for the publication of a new rule taking into account the average of prices practiced in the last 60 months.

According to the STF minister, states must respect the following guidelines:

Be uniform throughout Brazil;

To be selective, to the greatest extent possible, based on the essentiality of the product and extra-fiscal purposes, according to the product;

Be specific;

Consider the minimum interval of 12 months between the first fixation and the first readjustment and of 6 months for subsequent readjustments;

Observe the principle of nonagesimal precedence (“grace period” of 90 days) when generating a tax increase;

Maintain the proportional weight of ICMS in the formation of the final price to the consumer, taking into account the estimates of evolution of the price of fuels;

Observe the principle of tax transparency, in order to provide, through normative and administrative measures, the clarification of consumers about taxes levied on goods and services.

The measure disclosed by Mendona stipulates the “frozen” ICMS for gasoline, ethanol, biodiesel, liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas.

Petrobras’ clarifications

Another request from Andr was for Petrobras to clarify its pricing policy within five days. The report sent by the company will remain confidential.