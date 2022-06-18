Ministry of Health confirms seventh case of monkeypox in the country – News









The Ministry of Health confirmed a new case of monkey pox in Brazil. In total, the country has seven cases of the disease in a week.

The confirmation was given by the Adolf Lutz Institute, in São Paulo. The patient is a 34-year-old man who lives in Rio Grande do Sul and has recently traveled to Europe. He has a stable clinical condition, is in home isolation and is monitored by the state and municipal health departments.











In addition to isolation, control measures were adopted, such as contact tracing on an international flight with the support of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

At the moment, Brazil has seven confirmed cases, four in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro. Nine cases are still under investigation.







about the disease









THE monkeypox is a viral disease rare transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person who has skin lesions. Transmission occurs through contact with objects, fabrics (clothes and towels, for example) and surfaces used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but the conditions are mild and must be monitored. The first symptoms may be fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, tiredness, or muscle and back pain.

One to three days after the onset of symptoms, lesions on the skin (hands, mouth, feet, chest, face or genital regions) begin to appear.











To the WHO, monkeypox progresses at an ‘unusual and worrying pace’. However, the institution is still evaluating whether it will declare the spread of cases as a global health emergency and sees no need for vaccination against the disease. The organization is also collaborating with experts to rename the disease and virus.

Forty days after the confirmation of the first case in the United Kingdom, according to the real-time monitoring of the Global.health initiative, by researchers from universities such as Harvard and Oxford, the world already has more than 2,000 cases of the disease.





