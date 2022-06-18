MP that enables health insurance for police officers is sanctioned – 06/15/2022 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned this Wednesday (15) a provisional measure that enables the creation of a health plan for federal police officers.

After not being able to grant a salary increase to the security forces as he intended and in search of a positive agenda with the category, the Chief Executive held a ceremony to sanction the measure and praised the work of the corporation.

“The issue of the Federal Police is something that really brings, in addition to security, recognition of the work they do,” he said.

The MP also allows PF professionals to be paid for the hours they are on call, that is, for the hours they are available to the corporation for emergency situations after fixed working hours.

The sanctioned text makes the use of resources from the Fund for the Equipment and Operationalization of End-Activities of the Federal Police (Funapol) more flexible, which is irrigated by funds for services provided by the corporation, such as fines and revenues obtained from public tenders.

The MP was signed at the end of last year by Bolsonaro at the closing ceremony of the Professional Training Course for Federal Police Agents and approved by Congress. There was no veto on the part of the representative.

The measure also provides that other expenses related to the work of police officers and that are not specified in the proposal may be covered with funds from the fund, provided that this is regulated by the corporation.

Regarding on-call, the rule establishes that professionals who remain at the disposal of the PF after working 40 hours per week will be considered “available”.

Justice Minister Anderson Torres said the provisional measure aims to “correct a historic error”.

“The Federal Police will now provide a health plan for its servers and this is extremely important and extremely fair for such a stressful activity,” he said.