MS releases 4th dose of vaccine for 40-year-olds

According to the State Health Department, about 140,000 people will benefit from the measure in the state.

Health professional prepares vaccine for application. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami / Archive)

After advancing to the Campo Grande News the forecast of release of the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid for the population of 40 years or more, the holder of the SES (Secretariat of State for Health), Flávio Britto, informed that the measure will come into effect from this Saturday (18). According to the manager, about 140,000 people will benefit from the measure in the state.

Hurry – “We were able to anticipate our decision and, cities that have stock, will be able to vaccinate the public over 40 starting tomorrow”, said the secretary to Campo Grande News. People over 40 years of age can take the 4th dose and have taken the 3rd dose for at least 4 months.

The release takes place today (17) “in an informal way”, according to the secretary, but will be made official in the Official State Gazette this Monday (20). “We are already in contact with Cosems (Council of Municipal Health Secretaries) so that the release is made in the municipalities of the State as early as this Saturday”, Britto detailed.

Worry – The anticipation of the release is due to the need to combat the increase in the number of cases of covid in MS in recent weeks. According to the latest SES epidemiological bulletin, released on Tuesday (14), in just one week, 28 deaths and 4,090 cases were recorded in the state. People between the ages of 9 and 95 died from the disease in the week in question.

“Our insistent request is for people to get vaccinated. What prevents the curve of cases and deaths is having the complete vaccination cycle. Covid is not over, the disease is there. We continue with the beds prepared, with the health units prepared, but it is extremely important that people do not think that the covid is over”, warned the secretary.

“Avoid closed places and, when visiting these places, wear a mask, sanitize your hands and try to keep distance, especially at this time that is more conducive to respiratory diseases”, he oriented.