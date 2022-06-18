Municipalities of Pernambuco warn Ministry of Health for shortage of medicines in SUS

The municipalities of Pernambuco warn of a lack of medicines in the Unified Health System (SUS). This is what the note released this week by the Council of Municipal Health Departments of Pernambuco (Cosems-PE)informing a shortage of medicines and directing the request to the Ministry of Health (MS). The alert has also been reinforced by other states and municipalities over the last few weeks, demanding measures from the MS.





The note was released last Monday (13), after a meeting of the Expanded Executive Board of Cosems-PE and presentation of the content to the Meeting of the Bipartite Intermanager Commission of Pernambuco (CIB-PE). To arrive at the diagnosis, Cosems-PE consulted the municipalities and received a response that showed difficulty in supplying various medicines and 37 drugs were listed, in prevalence.









According to Cosems-PE, shortages have been increasing and, as a consequence, promotes insecurity to patients, interruption of treatments and risk to life. The institution also highlights that the producer market faces difficulties and calls for urgent action.





Also in a note, the agency states that the narrative of drug manufacturers is that production was impacted by the break in import logistics and among the reasons are the war in Ukraine and the “lockdown” in China, in addition to the increase in consumption. because of the pandemic.

Cosems-PE charges MS actions to regularize the supply of medicines, alternative therapies with other available medicines, regulate prices in a sustainable way for acquisition by SUS and encourage the national productive park.





Check out the full note, with the list of missing medicines:





Note Cosems Pe by Folha de Pernambuco on Scribd









