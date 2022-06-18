Museum that donated Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian says influencer did not damage piece





Kim Kardashian caused by appearing on the red carpet wearing an original Marilyn Monroe dress Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian and @marilynmonroecollection / Alto Astral

For the people at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, the New York museum that lent Marilyn Monroe’s dress to Kim Kardashian, the influencer did not damage the dress during the MET Gala that took place last month. Even if some photos have pointed out otherwise.

Yesterday, through an official statement, the establishment said that Kardashian’s walk down the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum created quite a stir, but “it certainly did not cause damage to the famous dress worn by Monroe”.

The dress became famous in 1962 after being worn when the actress sang “Happy Birthday” to former US President John F. Kennedy.

“From the first steps of the stairs at the Metropolitan, where Kim put the dress, to the top, where she returned it, the outfit was in exactly the same condition as when it started,” the statement said.

For the people who manage the museum, the balance was positive. “No matter which side of the debate you are on, the historical importance of the dress has not been denied, but highlighted. An entirely new group of young people were introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe.”

dress history

Designed by Jean Louis, the piece originally cost US$12,000 (about R$61,000) and was hand-sewn with more than 6,000 crystals.

In November 2016, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! won the dress after a bid of $4.8 million at an auction organized by Julien’s Auctions.

Loan to Kardashian

The influencer did not pay to use the piece. According to the same statement, Kim Kardashian made a charitable donation to two charities in the Orlando metro area on behalf of the company.

The establishment said the piece will be on display for an unlimited time at the Hollywood facility.