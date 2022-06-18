NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (11/06 to 17/06/2022)

Ready for another compilation of astronomical images gathered on the Astronomy Picture of the Day website? This week’s selection of photos brings some fun and curious images: for example, in one of them, there are those who see a face on the moon! In another, you can see a real “planetary parade” with five of our neighbors shining in the skies of Chile. There are also photos of the Milky Way, satellites streaking across the sky and, of course, the supermoon that delighted observers this week.

Saturday (11) — Road and the Milky Way

Night sky photographed in Alentejo, Portugal (Image: Reproduction/David Cruz)

If you were traveling along the roads of Alentejo, Portugal, you might as well take a break from the ride and watch the night sky, checking out the glow of the Milky Way. Another possibility is to do this without leaving home, admiring this panoramic photo captured in early June.

The glow of the arc in the photo comes from billions of stars scattered across the galactic plane, whose luminosity is too diffuse for us to be able to tell them apart individually. However, starlight does not travel freely to us; if you look closely, you will see that their glow is “hidden” by clouds of interstellar dust.

It may not seem like it, but just as the Earth orbits the Sun, the Solar System travels around the center of the Milky Way at over 800,000 km/h. So it takes more than 200 million years for our system to complete a single lap of our galaxy — the last time this happened, dinosaurs had just appeared on our planet!

Sunday (12) — A face on the moon?

Can you also see the “face” on the Moon? (Image: Reproduction/Dani Caxete)

If you look closely at this photo of the Moon, you can find some shape that looks familiar amidst the craters and formations on the lunar surface — like a face, for example. Of course, there are no faces on the moon, and what we see is actually a result of pareidolia, the human brain’s tendency to find meaning in abstract visual stimuli.

Although there are no faces on the Moon, the dark shapes on the Moon’s surface help us identify some interesting features. Among them are the circular regions that form the “eyes”; there are the so-called lunar “seas”, formed by large plains of solidified basaltic lava. They can be observed with binoculars or with the naked eye.

If you haven’t been able to see the face, don’t worry, as there are other “ways” to see on the Moon: some see something similar to a female figure, and some cultures point to a “rabbit” shape on the Moon – the Sea of ​​Tranquility, landing site of Apollo 11, would be the animal’s head; the seas of Nectar and Fertility would be the ears.

Monday (13) — Whirlpool Galaxy

The galaxy M51 is also known as the “Whirlpool Galaxy” (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, Hubble, HLA/Bernard Miller)

This is M51, a great example of a spiral galaxy. It is formed by large and delicate arms, which even resemble a great cosmic ladder, projecting in a spiral through space; these arms are made up of stars and gases surrounded by dust, and represent some of the best-known features of spiral galaxies.

Also known as the “Whirlpool Galaxy”, M51 lies about 30 million light-years from us and is nearly 60,000 light-years across. In addition to beauty, M51’s arms play an important role: they are like “stellar factories”, which compress gaseous hydrogen and form new star clusters.

Some astronomers believe that the arms of this galaxy are quite prominent because they suffered the gravitational effects of an encounter with NGC 5195, the smaller, yellowish galaxy shown on the left. It appears to be “pulling” each other’s arms, and tidal gravitational forces may have triggered star formation processes.

Tuesday (14) — Light pollution

The light trails that appear in this photo come from several artificial satellites (Image: Reproduction/Joshua Rozells)

Where did this rock formation in Nambung National Park in Australia come from? Well, the exact process that gave rise to it is still not known, but it seems that the rock was formed from ancient marine shells. But in addition to it, another feature that draws attention in the photo is the various bright trails in the sky.

They were dropped by satellites in low Earth orbit, which reflect sunlight. Much of the trail was left by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites — which is to be expected, as the company has been dedicated to expanding the megaconstellation of internet satellites, which already numbers tens of thousands of units in operation.

Satellite tracks show us, in a very practical way, the problem of the growing number of artificial devices in Earth orbit. They are even more evident during dawn and dusk and impair astronomical observations, appearing amid images of distant objects in the universe.

Wednesday (15) — The Heart of the Virgo Cluster

The Virgo Cluster is the closest to the Milky Way (Image: Reproduction/Saulius Adomaitis)

The Virgo Cluster appears in all its beauty in this photo. Located about 70 million light-years from us, it makes up the heart of the Virgo Supercluster, the name given to a large concentration of galaxies that includes those of the so-called Local Group, of which the Milky Way is a part, among others. At least 100 galactic groups and clusters exist there.

The Virgo Cluster is home to more than 2,000 galaxies, full of stars and gases at temperatures so high that they glow in X-rays. Another interesting feature of this object is the intense and perceptible gravitational force that it exerts on the Local Group galaxies.

Now, let’s get to know some details of this cluster photo. In the upper left corner of the photo is the group of galaxies known as the Markarian Chain; to the right, a little above the center, is the galaxy M86. Finally, in the lower right corner, you find the spiral galaxy NGC 4388.

Thursday (16) — Strawberry Supermoon

Supermoon photographed in the sky over Chongqing, China (Image: Reproduction/Jeff Dai (TWAN))

Did you observe the Moon this Tuesday (14)? If so, you have checked the so-called “supermoon”, which occurs when the full phase coincides with the closest point of our natural satellite along its elliptical orbit around the Earth. During the supermoon, the lunar disk appears to be slightly larger and brighter than usual.

In this photo, we see the supermoon shining in the sky over Chongqing, China. This image is composed of two exposures, which were merged together to show the supermoon and night sky view during the night of the 14th; thanks to the technique used by the photographer, we were also able to observe a very discreet lunar corona, caused by the clouds in the sky at the time of the photo.

In case you’re wondering why the “strawberries” in the Moon’s name, know that the nickname doesn’t indicate changes in the apparent color of our natural satellite or anything like that; in fact, it is related to the strawberry harvest time in North America, which coincides with the last full moon of spring there.

Friday (17) — “Planetary Parade” in Chile

From top to bottom, left to right, are Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury (Image: Reproduction/Elke Schulz (Daniel Verschatse Observatory)

Those who are in Chile and woke up very early may have been able to check the planets aligned in the sky, visible to the naked eye. In this photo, we have Mercury (closer to the horizon), Venus with its typical glow and Mars with its orange hues. They are joined by Jupiter and Saturn, the gas planet that appears higher in the sky in this photo.

When two astronomical objects appear together in the sky from our perspective on Earth, we say they are in conjunction. Planetary conjunctions are not very rare events, but a conjunction with five of them, like this one, last happened in December 2004.

If you look closely, you will notice that the planets appeared in the sky in the order of their respective orbits around the Sun, from right to left. The conjunction of planets can be seen even in places with light pollution; so it’s worth trying to keep up with the phenomenon soon, as Mercury will be getting closer and closer to the horizon in the coming days!

