New Disney movie banned in 14 countries for lesbian kiss

The long-term spin-off from the Toy Story franchise debuts this Friday

Disney’s new Lightyear cartoon – derived from the Toy Story franchise – has been banned in at least 14 countries in the Middle East and Asia. The reason is a scene in which the character Alisha Hawthorne and her girlfriend kiss.

Alisha is a space ranger, friend of Buzz Lightyear, who marries another woman in the film, with whom he has couple sequences. Disney executives had already removed the lesbian kiss scene from the film, but employees protested by making the action public.

According to the allegation, in March, company executives had requested cuts to “almost every moment of gay displays of affection”. Therefore, the controversial scene was reinserted.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

“We always intended that relationship to be there,” Angus MacLane, director of production, told Yahoo Entertainment.

According to information from Variety magazine, Pixar, which is part of the Disney production conglomerate, did not submit the drawing to Saudi Arabia’s censorship, as it knows that the production would not be approved there.

China – one of the largest film markets in the world – kept the launch of Lightyear in its entirety, this Friday (17). In Brazil, the premiere is also maintained, for the same date.

Among the countries that vetoed the screening of the feature are Indonesia, Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

See too