New Final Fantasy 7 Game Revealed for Xbox, But It’s Not ‘Remake’

We have good news and bad news. The good news is that a new game Final Fantasy 7 was announced for Xbox this month. The bad news is that it’s not Final Fantasy 7 Remake as many of us had hoped.

Instead, it’s Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunionwhich is a remaster of the late 2000s PSP exclusive that garnered rave reviews at the time and has since gone on to be labeled a “cult classic” by Square Enix. It serves as a sequel to Final Fantasy 7and you can check out more details about this upcoming remaster below.

“The 2007 cult classic action RPG and prequel to FINAL FANTASY VII. CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION is a true remaster that follows the original story of SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Fair on his quest to find the missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos, unraveling the stories of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aeith, Tifa and more.” “This new version upgrades the graphics to HD and updates all 3D models in the game. Full voice acting and new musical arrangements present this epic tale of struggle and heroism, presenting FINAL FANTASY VII in a new light. and accessible CRISIS CORE, going far beyond just a simple HD remaster.”

There’s no release date yet for this one beyond “winter” (our summer), but we’ll let you know more in the future. Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was revealed to be releasing on Steam on June 17th at the celebration event earlier today, but unfortunately there has been no mention of an Xbox release for now.