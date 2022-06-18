Nigel Mansell’s Fiat Tipo goes to auction, but it wasn’t very successful

Where are the fans of British driver Nigel Mansell, who still haven’t bought their Fiat Tipo at the Catawiki auction? Okay, we’re not talking about a supercar, but the maximum bid the model has received so far has been 6,000 euros. And the auction house doesn’t even expect to earn much more than that for the hatchback, and hits the hammer for somewhere between 8,000 and 10,000 euros.

Mansell was presented with the Fiat Tipo after the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix, at the Monza circuit, on September 9, 1990. The gift was offered by Fiat itself in the name of Cesare Romiti, who was director of the Group and celebrated the millionth unit manufactured. The “Lion”, nickname of the mustachioed driver at the time, raced for Ferrari.

Mansell’s Fiat Tipo came painted in the traditional green of British racing cars. The vehicle’s steering wheel also came with the steering wheel on the right, since in those countries they drive on the “wrong” side of the road. Fun fact: that same day, driver Alain Prost also received a blue Fiat Tipo, the color of the French teams.

Manual gear Model has great back space period technology Temporary use spare tire Engine 1.8 has 112hp Very low mileage for the year of the car Steering wheel has been shifted to the right instrument panel Plaque tells the story of the vehicle Trunk Magazine cutout tells the story of the vehicle Sunroof Fiat Tipo 1990 that belonged to driver Nigel Mansell

According to Italian publication Ruote Classiche, Mansell owned the Fiat Tipo for just over a year. What an insult to the British! Also, let’s face it, this is a rather humble car for a Formula 1 champion. The vehicle was only registered (by the first buyer) in 1992, with less than 700 kilometers on it. This explains why the model is not seeing much demand.

Fiat Tipo by Mansell is in good condition

But, as described by the auctioneer, the car is in very good shape for its 32 years. The “mileage” recorded on the panel is 81,980 km. Very new, I will buy!

Read also: Owners of burned Fiat Tipo can win BRL 500,000 in compensation

The 1.8 petrol engine has 112hp of power and the transmission is manual. The auctioneer rated the mechanics as “good” but amenable to some maintenance and repairs.

Overall the bodywork is fine, with some normal damage for a car of this age. The interior looks great, as is to be expected from such a little used vehicle.

Ford Fusion commercial reveals rivalry between Mansell and Nelson Piquet