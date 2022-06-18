Oil drops 5% on fears of recession, falling gas prices in the US By Reuters



© Reuters. Fuel storage hub in Japan 11/12/2021 Kyodo/via REUTERS



By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices tumbled about 5% on Friday to a three-week low, pressured by a drop in U.S. gasoline futures as interest rate hikes by major central banks fueled concerns about a sharp economic slowdown.

At around 1:00 pm ET, futures contracted 4.3% to about $114 a barrel after falling roughly 5% earlier, while U.S. crude lost $6.22, or 5.2 % to $111.43.

Brent was on track for its first weekly decline in five weeks, while WTI could post its first decline in eight weeks as concerns mount that interest rate hikes could trigger a recession.

Those fears helped put pressure on US gasoline futures, which fell 7%, with analysts worried that high gasoline prices would begin to affect demand for the fuel.

Auto group AAA said the price of diesel at the pump hit a record $5,798 a gallon on Friday, while the price of gasoline hit a record $5,016 earlier in the week.

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore)