Singer Simone returned to vent on her social networks about Simaria’s removal from the stage. After performing for the first time without her sister, Kaká Diniz’s wife posted videos on her Instagram Stories saying that “things will fall into place soon”.

“I’m here on the road, going to Conceição do Mato Dentro [cidade em Minas Gerais]. I decided to take the bus, there was a flight for me, but I thought it was better to rest on the bus”, she began.

Simone, Henry and Kaka

Simone, Henry and Kakareproduction

“Today is going to be a very beautiful, special day, I’m sure I will once again find the energy and love of all of you. One day at a time, and soon things will fall into place”, she said, ending the posts.

This Thursday (16/6), the singer performed at the Festa do Tomate, in Paty dos Alferes (RJ), for the first time without her sister. Simaria announced that she would leave the stage after an interview with the Leo Dias column, where she exposed the confusion with the duo.

