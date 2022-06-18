One of the most anticipated films of 2022, thriller with Chris Hemsworth just debuted on Netflix

Dystopias have an almost pedagogical character. Through these delusional, improbable, farcical, often pathetic stories, which reach the eyes and hearts of many people, inscrutable truths until the moment when films that are imbued with this purpose come to the public. Turning on the axis of the need to found a better world – without knowing exactly what this would be, or how to achieve it – dystopian plots unfold in a way that makes the public more and more humiliating the certainty of that man is really the wolf of man, and that those who watch have a lot of responsibility for that. The predatory fury, which advances relentlessly on top of nature, which in turn takes revenge when least expected; fraudulent money-raising schemes, which become global plagues and jeopardize the financial health of recognizedly prosperous countries, resulting in misery and hunger; natural catastrophes whose greatness humanity will never be able to face, but which, once denied, as a tantrum child does when being scolded by an older person, redouble in size and wipe the planet off the map are recurring subjects in the vast cacotopic menu. of cinema ever since.

With “Spiderhead” (2022) it is no different. Although it revolves around a collateral theme — the beautiful and dangerous emotions of man — the film by Joseph Kosinski, director of the acclaimed “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022), also centers on the destructive and self-destructive will of the human race to improve the world. environment in which it is inserted, the society from which it arises, its own biology and its very way of thinking and reflecting on the world around it and, as Schopenhauer had said two centuries later, all it can do is throw it all away, precisely for its own sake. essential inability to make the right choice. By almost always being guided by their own desires, by their own impulses, by their own will, choosing them over reason – and even if there are the few circumstances in which reason prioritizes, even so, man finds a way to subvert it in the name of its idiosyncrasies—is that homo sapiens will be the most unfortunate species ever seen.

Kosinski unravels in cinematographic language the text of the American George Saunders, author of the short story “Escape From Spiderhead”, published in 2010, the director takes over a research center where the guinea pigs are inmates who voluntarily offer themselves in order to develop new medicines, aimed at supplying the lack of emotion in the lives of ordinary people. Behind such apparently innocuous, perhaps self-denying and salvific intentions, there is, of course, the hidden purpose, but not so much, in the near future, to tame the behavior of the less obedient and keep their impulses under implacable surveillance. Alluding to “1984”, the prophetic masterpiece by George Orwell (1903-1950), the characters are always under the rigorous scrutiny of cameras, which record everything, especially when they voluntarily subject themselves to the experiments of Steve Abnesti, the millionaire who sponsors all madness, and commands it himself, with an iron fist. In a desperate attempt to once again earn dramatic roles and ultimately take his career to the next level — as he nearly did about a decade earlier in Rush (2013), Chris Hemsworth is comfortable in the role. of the villain, believable and distilling the usual charm, as seen in Ron Howard’s film, to the point of tarnishing the good work of the supporting actors and, stretching the rope a little, the story itself, a good adaptation of the naturally unfilmable pen by Saunders, scripted by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Following a sequence of 25 experiments, prosaically organized in a bingo card — here a good dose of poetic license is necessary on the part of the respectable and patient public —, Abnesti only needs to test the substance called N40, which would make it possible to commercialize a drug that would make people fall in love. The experiment, which counts with the participation of Jeff, played by Miles Teller, progresses without major obstacles, until Heather, by Tess Haubrich, proves to be much more resistant than expected. This was the trigger that had yet to be fired in order to dissuade Teller’s character from continuing his stay on the team; in the vacuum of this movement, he approaches Lizzy, played by Jurnee Smollett, in whom he takes an interest without the interference of artifices of any sort.

Kosinski has been one of the bets that make him nominated as one of the directors with the most auspicious future of his generation, and complex and fun works in equal proportion, such as “Spiderhead” make that very clear. Amalgamating the direction of actors with the manipulation of visual effects so that no one can fault, the film claims, at the very least, the epithet of disturbing. Here, a franchise would do well.

Movie: spiderhead

Direction: Joseph Kosinski

Year: 2022

Genres: Action/Sci-Fi/Mystery

Note: 9/10