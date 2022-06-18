Palmeiras reaches 70 thousand members and registers best brand since 2019 | palm trees

Packed by the good phase, Palmeiras reached 70 thousand members of Avanti, the club’s fan-partner program, this Friday.

The number of non-defaulting supporters is the best recorded since March 2019. In the match against Atlético-GO, Palmeiras had their third best attendance of the season at Allianz Parque. There were 38,888 fans present.

Since the beginning of President Leila Pereira’s term, on December 15, 2021, the club’s member-supporter program has gained more than 28,000 supporters, which represents a growth of 67% in the period.

1 of 1 Palmeiras has accumulated a good average audience in 2022 — Photo: Emilio Botta Palmeiras has accumulated a good average audience in 2022 — Photo: Emilio Botta

With prices starting at R$9.99 per month, Avanti has eight plan options for Palmeiras: Green, Bronze, Silver, Superior Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Special (only for members of the social club).

Avanti’s revenue has always been an important part of the club’s budget and has been greatly affected in the last two years, as has the revenue from games.

President Leila Pereira has been campaigning for fans to rejoin the program, which grants discounts on ticket prices at Allianz Parque, in addition to purchasing preference.

Palmeiras’ good phase in the season has helped the program to grow. There were 16 wins, two draws and only one defeat playing at home in 2022. In all, Verdão has 237 games, 154 wins, 45 draws, 38 losses, 452 goals scored and 184 goals conceded since the inauguration of the new home, in 2014. .

