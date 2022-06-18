Palmeiras will have worrying absence for classic against São Paulo

Coach Abel Ferreira received bad news during the victory of palm trees 4-2 against Atlético-GO, last Thursday. During the match, midfielder Zé Rafael received a yellow card and, with that, accumulates three warnings in the Brazilian, resulting in suspension. In this way, shirt 8 will not be available to the Portuguese for the classic against Sao Paulo.

Before the duel with Dragão, Zé Rafael had received a yellow card in the first round, against Cearáand in the fourth round, against Flamengo. So the player was hanging on to last Thursday’s game.

Six minutes into the second half, when Palmeiras beat Atlético-GO 4-1, the midfielder received his third card and will be suspended at the Choque-Rei next Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the 13th round of the Brazilian championship.

An important part of the Palmeiras squad, Zé Rafael was important to win the Dragon, scoring the equalizing goal in the 41st minute of the first half. In all, the number 8 has 32 matches in the season, in which he scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Care for King Shock

For the derby against São Paulo, the alviverde It also has three players hanging with two cards: full-back Marcos Rocha, midfielder Danilo and midfielder Gabriel Menino. In addition to them, assistants Vitor Castanheira and João Martins will also be suspended.

Regarding other absences, Palmeiras expects the return of Raphael Veiga, who is recovering from a muscle injury in his thigh.

