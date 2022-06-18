Paloma Poeta debuts on Domingo Espetacular in the role of Carolina Ferraz | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Paloma Poeta recorded pilot to replace Carolina Ferraz on Domingo Espetacular

The column gave the information exclusively on April 18 and now Record has just confirmed: Paloma Poeta will debut in charge of Domingo Espetacular this Sunday (19). She was slated to replace Carolina Ferraz, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Paloma is the new darling of the station’s journalism and has been growing rapidly within Record since the beginning of last year, when she and her husband, Luiz Piratininga, were hired. She, as a reporter. He, as director of Journalism of the newsroom in Rio de Janeiro.

Although her official position at the station is that of reporter, she managed, in just one month at the house, to join the rotation of on-call presenters of Fala Brasil, a national television news program.

In September of last year, it was Paloma’s turn to go to Jornal da Record as the presenter of the weather forecast, replacing the titular Lidiane Shayuri in the Saturday editions. And now the opportunity has arisen to take on Carolina Ferraz’s position.

As the column already said in April, Paloma for now is just a surrogate. Carolina remains the titleholder of Domingo Espetacular and the station does not plan to make any changes to the presenters of its Sunday electronic magazine.