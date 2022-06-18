Pantanal has a cast with gays, bisexuals and backstage makeout

Pantanal has surpassed Globo’s Ibope expectations. Since its beginning, on March 28, the plot has been a huge success in the evening range.

Therefore, the channel chose newcomers and veterans for the new edition of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s soap opera. Alanis Guillen was invited to play the character Juma. Remembered for her performance in Malhação, the beauty has already received enormous prominence in Pantanal.

And it generated a lot of curiosity in the public about his intimate life. She has been successful on the internet. In a chat with Fantástico, the artist revealed to be bisexual. Jesuíta Barbosa, who has a romantic relationship with her, also cuts both ways. Madeleine’s actress in the first part, Bruna Linzmeyer has a romance with Marta Supernova, who is a DJ.

The beauty of Pantanal calls herself an “extremely dyke” and always raises issues regarding this community. In addition, Irandhir Santos, the old Joventino and now José Lucas, has been engaged to another boy for almost a decade. Erom Cordeiro and Silvero Pereira, who also participate in the plot, are also openly homosexual.

Hot weather in Pantanal

Still on Pantanal, according to journalist Matheus Baldi, from Fofocalizando, the atmosphere is one of a lot of making out behind the cameras, while they are in the middle of the bush in the Pantanal and far from Globo Studios in Rio de Janeiro. Fact or not, the artists have fun backstage, always with few clothes and sometimes even naked.

