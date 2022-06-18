Pantanal: Peão makes worrying ‘forecast’ and warns José Lucas about his interest in Juma: “It will lead to death”

with the return of Juma (Alanis Guillen) to the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will be moved by the approach of his sister-in-lawwho will return to the good days with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in wetland. Nonetheless, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will embody in Cramullhão to make an important alert the eldest son of the farmer.

In conversation with José Lucas, Trindade will open the former truck driver’s eyes about his interest in Juma. “You should never have come here…”, will say Trindade, already incorporated. “It was God who guided my steps to my father”, will answer Zé Lucas. “I don’t know if it was God or if it was the Devil, but you shouldn’t have come”, says the pawn. “Ara… Don’t talk nonsense, man”, he will reply. the eldest heir of Zé Leôncio.

At this moment, Trindade warns that a tragedy can happen, if Zé Lucas decides to insist on his sister-in-law. “Then don’t look at Juma anymore, José Lucas, because it’s going to lead to death”, says Cramullhão. The tense moment will make the eldest son shiver at the Devil’s warning, assuring him that he would respect his brother’s mate.

However, Trindade will be incisive with the pawn: “It’s too late now… You already looked. And what’s worse: she looked back!”, he adds. As soon as he met Juma, José Lucas was enchanted by the jaguar-girl, and there was an approximation between them after she had an accident when she fell from her horse, making her also arouse interest in him.