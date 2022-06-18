Paraguay says crew member of plane stranded in Argentina is part of Iranian revolutionary guard | World

The head of Paraguay’s intelligence service, Esteban Aquino, said this Friday (17) that one of the Iranian crew members of the Venezuelan cargo plane held in Argentina is Gholamreza Ghasemi, linked to the Iranian Al-Quds Force.

“Captain Gholamreza Ghasemi is not a namesake. He is a person linked to Al-Quds,” Aquino told AFP, referring to the elite force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, classified as a terrorist organization by the United States.

“When we had this confirmation, we alerted our peers in the region and other parts of the world,” said the official, who noted that the warning “was given in good time.”

His statement contradicts those of Argentine Security Minister Aníbal Fernández, who on Tuesday claimed that there had only been a coincidence of names.

“They’re homonyms, nothing more,” Fernández said, recounting an identity check carried out by the Argentine federal police.

A cargo Boeing 747 has been detained in Buenos Aires for a week under judicial investigation, as well as its crew made up of 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians. The court prohibited the 19 crew members from leaving the country.

The plane, which was in Paraguay in May, belongs to the company Emtrasur, a subsidiary of Venezuela’s Conviasa, which is under US Treasury sanctions. It was purchased a year ago from the Iranian airline Mahan Air.

Aquino added that “the alert was about the aircraft and the crew. Proof that the alert arrived is that there was an intervention. There was a good alert in good time”, he reiterated, recognizing “the rapid reaction of the Argentine government, Uruguayan”.

The plane arrived in Argentina on June 6 from Mexico with a shipment of car parts. Unable to fill up with gasoline in Buenos Aires, he tried to travel to Uruguay on June 8, but the Uruguayan authorities denied him entry.

Uruguayan Interior Minister Luis Alberto Heber declared on Thursday that his country had received a “formal notification from Paraguayan intelligence”.