Paul McCartney turns 80 and wants to preserve Beatles legacy – 06/17/2022 – Illustrated

“I’m not old or retiring,” Paul McCartney said last year in an interview with London’s BBC radio.

Still making records (the last one, “McCartney III”, is from 2020), working on new projects (“Lyrics – 1956 to the Present” is a book with his lyrics released eight months ago) and taking the stage (he’s in the middle of a US tour), McCartney, in fact, does not appear to be turning 80 this Saturday (18).

The musician outlived John Lennon (1940-1980) by more than 40 years and his Beatles companions George Harrison (1943-2001) by more than 20 – fourth member Ringo Starr will turn 82 in three weeks.

Starting in 1970, when he announced the end of the Beatles at a press conference, McCartney worked hard: there were seven albums with the band Wings and 16 solo albums, in addition to various collaborations and incursions into the field of classical music.

But at least since the 1990s, it has increasingly become a bastion of memory for what is considered the best and most popular rock band of all time — with whom McCartney recorded 12 albums and countless singles between 1963 and 1970.

Perhaps the first step in this direction was the multimedia project “Anthology”, from 1995, which featured a six-hour documentary about the band and three double CDs rescuing rarities and important moments in the studio.

More importantly, he reconciled with Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow, at the time, and used Lennon’s home recordings to reunite the remaining Beatles and record two previously unreleased songs, “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.”

More recently, he recorded the six-episode miniseries “McCartney 3, 2, 1”, in which he movingly details the Beatles’ songwriting processes. And he directly cooperated in Peter Jackson’s eight-hour film “Get Back”, which portrays the recordings of the “Let It Be” album and was released last year.

Other than that, there’s the fact that their shows are practically a parade of Beatles hits. And look, there are a lot of shows. In Brazil, he performed in 1990, 1993, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019. Rumor has it that he will return to the country in February 2023.

It wasn’t just Lennon and Harrison that he survived. McCartney outlived himself, as one of the craziest conspiracy theories in the music business claims the artist died decapitated in a car crash on November 9, 1966.

Known as Paul Is Dead, the theory goes that the tragedy caused record label EMI and British intelligence agency MI-5 to team up to create a hoax. The first didn’t want to lower record sales and the second feared mass suicides by desperate fans.

So, the way out was to force the remaining Beatles to keep the tragedy a secret and even put a lookalike in place — supposedly chosen in a contest that considered items such as similarity, musical talent and jovial spirit.

The most curious, however, was yet to come. John Lennon, dissatisfied with the worldwide farce, would have started to spread tips denouncing the secret in the Beatles’ songs and covers. The first appeared in late 1966, when the band recorded “Strawberry Fields Forever”.

In the final section, when the song comes back, Lennon can be heard saying “I buried Paul”. You can test it, listen there. In other songs, Lennon would have inserted tracks only heard when vinyl records were played in reverse.

Dozens of clues have emerged over time, including even some prior to the date of his supposed death, which doesn’t seem to make any sense. Examples of these are the cover of “Rubber Soul” (1965), for example, in which the boys were photographed from below, as if looking at a grave, and the cover of the collection “Yesterday and Today” (1966), in which Paul appears with a decapitated doll on his shoulders and his head in his lap.

In 1967, the warnings would be on the cover of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Clubs Band”. A single instrument appears on the flower-covered floor: Paul’s bass guitar. Also, a hand behind the musician seems to bless him.

And also in a scene from the special “Magical Mystery Tour”, when the Beatles dance with red roses in their lapel. Paul’s, however, is black.

The cover of 1969’s “Abbey Road” would become the most famous evidence of Paul McCartney’s secret death. Check the hidden bids;

1) The four Beatles walking in a row indicate a funeral procession. In white, Lennon would be an angel; Ringo Starr, in black, the undertaker; and George Harrison, in jeans, the gravedigger;

2) Paul is the only one who is barefoot, which has made believers in the theory say that this is how people are buried in some cultures;

3) Paul holds a cigarette in his right hand, but oh my, the real Paul was left-handed;

4) On the left, a Beetle has the LMW 28IF plate. The first part is Linda McCartney Widow’s initials. The second can be read as “28 if” (if means if), which leads us to say that “Paul would have been 28 years old IF alive”. Oh, but wouldn’t he be 27, actually? Ah, that’s right, but the conspirators claim that in some cultures, a person’s age is counted from conception, not birth nine months later;

5) On the right, a police car represents the authority that demanded this hoax be mounted;

And the back cover too:

1) The girl in the blue dress would be the fan who was in the car with Paul at the time of the accident and escaped with her life. Here, she appears passing by as if fleeing the scene of the tragedy;

2) The Beatles nameplate has a crack in the S, spelling out the end of the band as it existed;

3) A series of dots on the side of the board, if connected, form triangles, indicating the remaining three original musicians. That was weak…

The story grew so much that, in 1969, the band had to release an official statement denying the rumor.

So today we can say with certainty that Paul McCartney, 80, is not old, not retiring or dead.