Payment of the 2nd batch of IR refund has a defined date; see which

The Federal Revenue recently divided the Income Tax refund (IR) into five lots. The first was released on May 31st, so another round is about to begin. See official calendar dates and who should be returned in this new phase in the 2nd batch.

Despite having extended the deadline for the IR 2022 declaration, the IRS did not change the refund calendar in any way. Thus, on the last day for the delivery of the declaration, the first part of the payment was also made.

2nd batch of refund

Thus, the refund period runs from May to September. Being the release of one batch per month. Therefore, now in June, more taxpayers will receive the amounts in the account indicated during the declaration.

The elderly, people with disabilities, people with serious illnesses and teachers received in the first stage, as they are part of the list of priorities of the IRS.

Now, from the 2nd batch of refunds onwards, the sequence is according to the delivery date, that is, whoever delivered first will receive it sooner. The refund amount is calculated based on the sum of all income and the taxpayer’s income bracket.

According to the Federal Revenue, the consultation of the 2nd batch of refund should be released on June 23. The forecast at this stage is to pay R$ 6.3 billion.

The consultation is through the My Income Tax website. In the services, go to the option “Consult the refund”. It is necessary to inform the CPF, the year of the declaration and the date of birth to access the information.

See below the calendar full refunds: