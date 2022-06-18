Pedro starts transition and approaches to return to Corinthians games; see expected deadline

Corinthians’ Under-20 can count on a strong reinforcement in the coming weeks. The 16-year-old striker Pedro, who missed the club since the resumption of grassroots competition, last April, began the process of transition to the pitch.

The resumption of normal activities should take place within ten days, when he tends to be able to play matches with the club again. The trend is that Pedro will be available to coach Danilo from the game against São Bernardo, on June 29, for the Paulista Sub-20 Championship.

Since returning from the Montaigu Tournament dispute, with the Brazilian Under-16 Team, Pedro has not been able to play in official games for Corinthians. During the competition, he suffered from hunting opponents and had a problem with the posterior thigh muscle, which was aggravated during the pre-season of the Corinthians Under-20 team, in a friendly against Desportivo Brasil.

O my wheel, even reported this month, the injury suffered by Pedro. At the time, the young man’s absence drew even more attention due to the lack of information on the part of Corinthians, which avoided detailing the injury. Once again sought to confirm the player’s physical condition, the advice of the club’s base categories did not answer the questions in the report.

