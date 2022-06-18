PETR4: Petrobras shares close down 6% and drop Ibovespa | Economy

Ivonete Dainese Petrobras shares fell by more than 10% throughout the day

The Ibovespa closed sharply down this Friday (17), returning to November 2020 levels, with fears of a global recession pushing down commodities, while Petrobras collapsed about 6% also reflecting political risk after announcing a readjustment in fuel prices. .

Petrobras shares fell more than 10% throughout the day, but ended the trading session with a drop of 6.00%.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



The Ibovespa dropped 2.90%, to 99,824.94 points, the lowest level since the beginning of November 2020. At the worst moment, it reached 98,401.73 points (-4.28%). With such performance, the Ibovespa accumulated a decline of 5.3% in the week.

The dollar, on the other hand, advanced more than 2% against the real, the third consecutive weekly appreciation, boosted by the recent decision of the Federal Reserve – Fed (North American Central Bank) to raise interest rates in the United States at a more intense pace since 1994. This decision of the Fed makes the US currency more attractive globally and raises fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy, undermining investors’ appetite for risk.

The spot US currency rose 2.35% to R$5.1460, the highest closing rate since May 9 (R$5.1554), which was its eighth daily gain in nine trading sessions. In the week, shortened by the Corpus Christi holiday on Thursday (16), the dollar advanced 3.14%.* With information from Reuters