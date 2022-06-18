Petrobras adviser proposes dialogue with government and price freeze for 45 days

A nod from a state-owned advisor to the federal government’s summit comes amid criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP), to the readjustment announced this Friday

Petrobras announced a new fuel increase this Friday, 17



One of the representatives of the Board of Directors of Petrobras, Francisco Petros proposed to dialogue with the Brazilian government and freeze fuel prices for 45 days. In a letter sent to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsidato the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueiraand the president of the state, Jose Mauro Ferreira Coelhoobtained by Young pan, Petros nods and asks the government to stop appointing new members to the company’s helm. The demonstration, a kind of white flag, takes place in the wake of the reaction of the political world to the readjustment of gasoline and diesel tariffs announced on the morning of this Friday, 17. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the oil company “does not think about the social” and that it is studying the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the conduct of the state-owned company’s board. the president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP)in turn, asked for the immediate resignation of Ferreira Coelho – the Centrão leader wrote, on his Twitter profile, that the leader “works systematically against the people”.

“We believe that what is proposed here can restore a healthy environment for Petrobras’ institutional relationship with its main shareholder, as well as restore normality in management in the search for useful solutions for Brazil, its institutions and society, companies and all Petrobras stakeholders”, says Francisco Petros in an excerpt from the letter. Although he recognizes “the difficult moment the oil sector is going through, as a result of the geopolitical instabilities resulting from the war between Ukraine and Russia and its consequent sectorial effects on the oil sector”, the adviser rejects the criticisms of politicians and says he has verified that there is “a remarkable misunderstanding about the concrete need for Petrobras to practice prices that allow the maintenance of supply in an environment of healthy market functioning, the profitability of its assets, the payment of taxes and the achievement of its results, these destined even to the Federal Union in voluminous dividends”.

Petrobras announced, on the morning of this Friday, the 17th, a new adjustment in the prices of gasoline and diesel. The price of a liter of gasoline goes from R$3.86 to R$4.06, a jump of 5.18% – the last increase occurred more than three months ago, on March 11th. Diesel, in turn, goes from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter – 14.26% up. The last change to this rate was made on May 10th. The new tariffs will take effect on Saturday, 18th. “The company has sought to balance its prices with the global market, but without the immediate transfer to domestic prices of the volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate. This positioning allowed Petrobras to maintain stable LPG prices for up to 152 days; of diesel for up to 84 days; and gasoline for up to 99 days,” says a state-owned company.