Petrobras advisor proposes freezing prices for 45 days

In the midst of the institutional crisis that followed the latest fuel increase announcement for the Petrobrasthe state councilor Francisco Petros wrote a letter released this Friday (17) proposing a price freeze.

In the letter, addressed to the Minister of Mines and Energy Adolfo Sachsida, the Chief Minister of the Civil House Ciro Nogueira, and the president of Petrobras José Mauro Coelho, the counselor proposes freezing the price of fuels for 45 days as a measure to overcome the current crisis. .

“As an independent director of Petrobras’ management, I am here to launch a proposal to restore a more favorable environment for dialogue on the difficult topic of fuel price increases”writes Petros.

“That a working group be formed with ALL (sic) agents in the fuel market and members of the government to study formulas that allow the market to operate on a sustainable basis […] within 45 days […] During the course of this period, Petrobras would commit not to readjust fuel prices”develops.

In exchange, he asks for the guarantee of permanence of all the members of the current board of directors of the state-owned company.

“As a sign of good faith and full understanding of what is proposed here, the Federal Government would maintain the company’s current governance without any change in luck, preserving the good progress of Petrobras’ management and administration”said.

“Here it is worth noting that the recent and current changes in governance have been a factor of enormous instability for the company’s management and for the solution to the issue of fuel price increases”he pointed out.

Keeping the tone of appeasement, Petros highlights the war in Ukraine and the instability in the international market as the main culprits of the crisis in fuel prices.

“The difficult moment the oil sector is going through is notorious, as a result of the geopolitical instabilities arising from the war between Ukraine and Russia and its consequent sectorial effects for the oil segment, in particular, and energy in general”.

