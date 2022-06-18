Petrobras CPI defended by Bolsonaro should stop

The suggestion by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), shortly after the announcement of a new increase in fuel prices, that Congress create a CPI to investigate the conduct of leaders at the top of Petrobras is unlikely to succeed, legislative sources told Reuters, but the state-owned company should still be the target of questioning and new actions by parliamentarians.

Bolsonaro reacted harshly earlier to the 5.18% readjustments for gasoline and 14.26% for diesel by Petrobras, effective as of Saturday, and called the announcement a “betrayal” with the Brazilian people, noting that he had already spoken. with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), about a CPI.

“I spoke just now, a few minutes ago, with Arthur Lira. He is currently meeting with party leaders. And our idea is to propose a CPI to investigate the president of Petrobras, its directors and also its administrative and fiscal councils” , he said, in an interview with Meio Dia RN.

“We want to know if there is something wrong with their conduct. Because it is inconceivable to grant a readjustment with the fuel up there and with the exorbitant profits that Petrobras is having”, he amended. Petrobras follows a parity rule that takes into account international oil prices and the exchange rate variation in Brazil to define its prices.

The rise in fuel prices has been one of the main obstacles that Bolsonaro faces in his race for reelection, according to a member of the president’s pre-campaign.

However, a CPI on Petrobras on the eve of the elections has a remote chance of succeeding, according to sources in the Chamber and Senate heard by Reuters. In a month, Congress will go into recess and — except for extraordinary meetings — it should only resume after the October election.

The assessment is that, in an election year, there will be no impetus and time on the part of parliamentarians to take the commission forward. In this period, traditionally the Legislature is empty because deputies and senators focus their attention on their reelection or with an eye on their electoral bases.

Even so, the pressure on Petrobras will increase. A source at the Chamber said that there was “corporate activism” by the current Petrobras leadership led by José Mauro Coelho, who should be replaced by Caio Paes de Andrade after approval of a shareholders’ meeting, which has not yet been scheduled.

“They decided to riot,” criticized the source.

On Twitter, the president of the Chamber defended the immediate resignation of the current president of Petrobras. “Not because of my personal will, but because it does not represent the company’s majority shareholder — Brazil — and, worse, it systematically works against the Brazilian people in the country’s worst crisis,” he said.

“He only represents himself and what he does will leave a legacy of destruction for the company, for the country and for the people. Get out!!! Because his administration is an act of corporate terrorism”, he reinforced.

One of the ideas under discussion, already approved in the Senate, is a proposal that uses part of Petrobras’ dividends, among other resources, to feed an equalization account and thus make it possible to reduce the price of fuel for the final consumer.

“If the fuel price situation is getting out of control, the government must accept to share Petrobras’ huge profits with the population, through a price stabilization account in times of crisis,” said Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco. (PSD-MG), in a note released this Friday, adding that “similar measures are being adopted by other countries in favor of their economy and their population”.

This proposal passed the Senate last March, but so far has not advanced in the House. Another initiative that is under discussion, according to a source in the Senate, is calling on the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to discuss the fuel readjustment.