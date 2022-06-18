Petrobras readjusts the price of gasoline by 5.2% and diesel by 14.3%

Average sale price of a liter of gasoline at the refinery will go from R$3.86 to R$4.06, while that of diesel will go from R$4.91 to R$5.61; new rates go into effect on Saturday, 18

The announcement was released on the morning of this Friday, 17



THE Petrobras announced, on the morning of this Friday, the 17th, a new readjustment of the prices of Gasoline It’s from diesel. The price of a liter of gasoline goes from R$3.86 to R$4.06, a jump of 5.18% – the last increase occurred more than three months ago, on March 11th. Diesel, in turn, goes from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter – 14.26% up. The last change to this rate was made on May 10th. The new tariffs will take effect on Saturday, 18th. “The company has sought to balance its prices with the global market, but without the immediate transfer to domestic prices of the volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate. This positioning allowed Petrobras to maintain stable LPG prices for up to 152 days; of diesel for up to 84 days; and gasoline for up to 99 days,” says a state-owned company. “With this move, Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to domestic prices of the volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate, that is, avoids passing on temporary variations that can be reversed in the short term. In this way, observing the evolution of the market, it was possible to keep sales prices for distributors stable for 99 days for gasoline and 39 days for diesel”, says another excerpt from the statement.

Data from the Brazilian Association of Importers and Fuels (Abicom) show that the lag reaches 18% for diesel and 14% for gasoline compared to international quotations. With prices out of step with those abroad, Petrobras has been under pressure from the government to keep gasoline and diesel frozen until the elections, while the market expects the company to proceed with its import parity price (PPI) policy.

The readjustment announcement came minutes after President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized Petrobras. On Twitter, the country’s president said that the state-owned company “could plunge Brazil into chaos”. “The Federal Government as a shareholder is against any readjustment in fuels, not only because of the exaggerated profit of Petrobras in the midst of the global crisis, but also because of the public interest provided for in the State-owned Companies Law. Petrobras could plunge Brazil into chaos. Its president, directors and advisers are well aware of what happened with the truck drivers strike in 2018, and the disastrous consequences for Brazil’s economy and the lives of our people,” wrote the federal executive. In his weekly live, on the night of Thursday, 16, Bolsonaro had already said that the company was “cracking money” while the people suffer.

