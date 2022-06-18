Petrobras shareholders fear “new cash hole”, says representative

The attacks by the Republic’s top political authorities against Petrobras worry its minority shareholders, who were specifically criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as culprits for the fuel price readjustments. Member of the oil company’s Board of Directors between 2020 and 2021 and representative of minority shareholders, lawyer Leonardo Pietro Antonelli says, in an interview with metropoliseswho “lacks focus and leadership” at the company, defends the policy of parity with international pricing and says that “any legitimate measure” to resolve pricing issues will have the board’s support.

“The strategy of successive changes in the command of Petrobras has not proved to be effective in solving the rise in fuel prices. The company has more than 700,000 private investors and is not a state-owned company, but a mixed capital company where most of its capital belongs to private investors,” says the lawyer, after being asked about Bolsonaro’s criticisms.

The President of the Republic said, on Thursday (16/6), that Petrobras “is struggling to make money” for having “an urge to immediately readjust the price of fuel”, which would be the result of pressure from minority shareholders, especially funds foreigners. The following day, the company announced a 5.18% readjustment for gasoline and 14.2% for diesel.

the share control

Currently, private shareholders own just over 60% of Petrobras’ total capital – and almost half of them are foreigners. The government holds more than 50% of the voting shares and therefore appoints the president and the majority of directors. The votes, however, do not guarantee the government the power to influence the company’s governance or the commitment to parity with the international price of oil, policies instituted by law in the government of Michel Temer (MDB) in 2017.

“Most of the company’s profit goes to Brazilians, as the government is the largest individual shareholder”, defends the representative of minority shareholders. “Oil is a commodity. In a government that preaches liberalism, fixing prices or withholding profit is a mistake. If today the results of Petrobras have become a success, we cannot suffer. We have to celebrate if it manages to have one of the lowest pre-salt extraction costs in the world”, completes Antonelli.

The lawyer celebrates the fact that Petrobras’ governance “has proved to be solid”, as the various changes in command imposed by the federal government did not result in a rupture with international price parity.

“The latest news indicates that prices will continue to follow the world market, preventing the emergence of a new hole in the cash register, which in past governments reached the figure of R$ 250 billion”, says Antonelli. “The controller [governo] can use the cash to make public policies, as long as it compensates for the losses. We have already presented a series of solutions to stop the rise. Lack of focus and leadership. I believe that any legitimate measure that seeks to solve the problem will have the support of the directors, as long as it does not affect the best interests of the company and its 700,000 shareholders”, concludes the lawyer.

Directors want dialogue with the government

One of the solutions suggested by the directors became public this Friday (17/6). Francisco Petros, who is the minority shareholder’s representative on the Board of Directors, sent the government a letter proposing the freezing of readjustments for 45 days and the creation of a working group to discuss the company’s pricing policy.

“We believe that what is proposed here can restore a healthy environment for Petrobras’ institutional relationship with its main shareholder, as well as restore normality in management in the search for useful solutions for Brazil, its institutions and society, companies and all Petrobras stakeholders”, says an excerpt from the document, published by Valor Econômico newspaper.

The letter was sent to the ministers of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, and of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

The government is trying to replace José Mauro Coelho with Caio Mário Paes de Andrade at the helm of Petrobras, and congressional leaders, echoing the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, are making plans to force the company to open up more to the pressures of the majority shareholder, weakening the constraints of the State Law.

