PF confirms that human remains found in the Amazon belong to indigenist Bruno Pereira | Federal District

Tragic outcome puts an end to anguish and starts journey for justice, says wife of journalist Dom Phillips

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips: the chronology of the case, since the beginning of the trip

In note (read full at the end of the report), the PF reported that Dom and Bruno were shot: the indigenist was shot three times, in the head and chest, and the journalist, once, in the chest. Three suspects are arrested for the crime. One of them, who was considered a fugitive, was arrested this Saturday.

Bruno and Dom case: plane with human remains from Vale do Javari arrives in Brasília

According to the PF note, the medico-legal examination carried out by the experts indicates that “the death of Mr. Bishop Phillips was caused by thoracoabdominal trauma from shooting a firearm with typical hunting ammunitionwith multiple balins, causing injuries mainly located in the abdominal and thoracic region (1 shot)”.

As for the death of Bruno Pereira, according to the Federal Police, “was caused by thoracoabdominal and cranial trauma caused by firearm shots with typical hunting ammunition, with multiple ballinswhich caused lesions located in the chest/abdomen (2 shots) and face/skull (1 shot)”.

The corporation states that “the work of the experts of the National Institute of Criminalistics, in the coming days, will be concentrated on the exams of Forensic Genetics, Forensic Anthropology and complementary methods of Legal Medicine, for the complete identification of the remnants and understanding of the dynamics of the events”.

Confession and third suspect

The remains were found on Wednesday (15) in Amazonas after Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, confessed to his involvement in the murder of Pereira and Phillips and indicated where the bodies were.

Amarildo and his brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos”, were arrested for involvement in the murders. (remember below). A third suspect was identified as Jeferson da Silva Lima, aka “Pelado da Dinha”, and arrested this Saturday.

In a note released this Friday, the PF also reported that investigations indicate that there was no mastermind or criminal organization involved in the crime. According to the text, the investigation continues and new arrests may occur, but the investigation points out “that the executioners acted alone”.

The bodies of the victims would have been dismembered and buried. The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region. The second largest indigenous land in the country, Vale do Javari is the scene of typical conflicts in the Amazon: deforestation and the advance of mining.

Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, has been detained since June 7. According to the police, he was seen by riverside people, on the day of his disappearance, in a speedboat right behind Pereira and Phillips’ boat. Agents found traces of blood on the suspect’s boat, who had been denying any connection with the case. Oseney, the “Dos Santos”, was temporarily arrested on Tuesday (14).

On Wednesday (15), in addition to confessing to the crimes, Amarildo also indicated where the vessel that was used by Bruno and Dom sank. The remains were found about 3.1 km away from where personal items of the indigenist and the journalist, such as a health card and notebook, had been found days ago.

Disappearance on trip

Before disappearing, Pereira, who was a licensed servant of the Fundação Nacional do Índio (Funai), and Phillips were seen for the last time in the São Rafael community on a trip expected to last two hours towards Atalaia do Norte, but they did not arrive at the destiny.

Shortly after the disappearance, the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja) stated that Pereira received constant threats from loggers, prospectors and fishermen. In a statement released at the time, the organization described Pereira as “experienced and profound knowledge of the region, as he was the regional coordinator of Funai de Atalaia do Norte for years”.

According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, to which Phillips was a contributor, the reporter was working on a book about the environment. He lived in Salvador and had been writing articles about Brazil for over 15 years. He has also published in outlets such as “Washington Post”, “The New York Times” and “Financial Times”.

Read full note from Federal police released this Saturday:

“THE Federal police confirms that the remnants of Mr. Bruno Pereira are part of the material that undergoes expertise at the National Institute of Criminalistics (INC). Confirmation was based on the Forensic Dentistry exam (dental arch).

Last night, 06/18/2022, the identification of remnants of Mr. Bishop Phillips by papilloscopic examination (fingerprints), in addition to previous identification by forensic dentistry, combined with Aorense anthropology.

There are no indications of the presence of other individuals among the material undergoing examinations.

The medico-legal examination, carried out by the PF experts, indicates that the death of Mr. Dom Phillips was caused by thoracoabdominal trauma by shooting a firearm with typical hunting ammunition, with multiple ballins, causing injuries mainly located in the abdominal and thoracic region (1 shot).

The death of Mr. Bruno Pereira was caused by thoracoabdominal and cranial trauma caused by firearm shots with typical hunting ammunition, with multiple balins, which caused injuries in the chest/abdomen (2 shots) and face/skull (1 shot).

The work of experts from the National Institute of Criminalistics, in the coming days, will focus on examinations of Forensic Genetics, Forensic Anthropology and complementary methods of Forensic Medicine, for the complete identification of the remnants and understanding of the dynamics of the events.”