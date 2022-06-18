PF expertise confirms that body found in AM belongs to Dom Phillips – 06/17/2022 – Poder

The Federal Police reported this Friday (17) that part of the human remains found on Wednesday (15), in the Vale do Javari region, belong to British journalist Dom Phillips, 57.

According to the corporation, the confirmation came from an examination of forensic dentistry, combined with forensic anthropology.

“Work is in progress to fully identify the remains, to understand the causes of deaths, as well as to indicate the dynamics of the crime and the concealment of the bodies,” the corporation said in a statement.

The PF also carries out investigations to identify the remains of indigenist Bruno Pereira, 41, who disappeared with Dom on June 5.

Last Wednesday (15), the PF said that one of the suspects investigated for the disappearance of Bruno and Dom confirmed his participation in their murder.

According to the PF, fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, told the authorities where he had buried the bodies, as well as hiding the boat in which Bruno and Dom were traveling. Now, the corporation will wait for the results of forensics to identify whether the human remains found are theirs.

Forensics will also determine the cause of death and the weapon used in the crime. According to the PF, Pelado said the deaths occurred with gunshots.

According to Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, PF superintendent in Amazonas, bodies were found 3.1 km into the forest. According to him, it would not have been possible to find the human remains in that period of time had it not been for Pelado’s confession.​