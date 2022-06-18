Pimenta provokes “false moralists” to manifest themselves about Kassio Nunes’ trip at the expense of a lawyer with actions in the STF

The Supreme Minister traveled by jet to Paris to watch the Champions League final, Roland Garros and the Monaco GP edit
247 – Federal deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS) provoked on Twitter this Saturday (18) the “false moralists” to speak out about the trip of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Kassio Nunes Marques to Paris, France, at the expense of the lawyer Vinícius Peixoto Gonçalves, who works in ongoing cases at the STF.
“What would you think if a judge received as a gift from a lawyer with shares in his region a tour of France with the right to the Champions League final, Rolland Garros and the Monaco GP? Well, that happened with Bolsonaro’s nominee to the STF , and so far I haven’t seen a false moralist manifest!” wrote Pimenta.
According to a report by Metrópoles, the magistrate’s trip cost about R$ 250,000.
