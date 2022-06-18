Populist candidate for the presidency of Colombia is involved in a new controversy

Candidate for the Presidency of Colombia, the populist Rodolfo Hernández was involved in yet another controversy this Friday, 17th, two days before the second round of the elections. In a video published by the Colombian magazine Exchangehe appears to be partying on a yacht in Miami with women and businessmen, as well as his son, Luis Carlos Hernández, involved in the same corruption scheme as the candidate.

The video in question refers to October 2021, when Hernández had already launched his candidacy. According to an anonymous source, the party’s expenses were covered by pharmaceutical Pfizer, which was interested in expanding its business in Colombia, and had several of its executives in attendance.

Rodolfo Hernández referred to the fiesta and said that it had been on vacations. However, he learned that among the assistants there were lobbyists interested in business with Colombia https://t.co/etSYh4skn1 pic.twitter.com/ZTmfi0twiE — Exchange (@estoescambio) June 17, 2022

In response, the American company did not comment on the images, saying only that no representative met with the populist in the last week, when he was also in Miami.

A few days ago, images of the candidate on board the yacht had already been released, but they did not cause an uproar because they only showed the businessman dancing with a woman. This Friday, however, the full video, recorded on October 9, 2021, gives more details about the party. According to Cambio, the yacht is valued at US$4.5 million and the six-hour rental costs around 20 million Colombian pesos – US$5,000.

After the images were released, Rodolfo Hernández used his Twitter account to, instead of explaining what happened, attack his opponent next Sunday, the leftist and ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro.

“People think it’s bad that I take a vacation in Miami, but they don’t complain when Petro gets drunk. With tremendous intoxication, he climbed onto the platforms to speak to voters. They are desperate,” he said.

Rodolfo Hernández arrived in the second round of the elections with an anti-system speech and says he has amassed a fortune of more than 100 million dollars through his consultancy. Among his campaign promises are government shrinkage, and while he has employed fiery rhetoric against corruption, he is under investigation for allegedly intervening in a garbage collection tender during his tenure as mayor of Bucaramanga to benefit a company for the which your son lobbied. He denies the charges.

In addition, he starred in some controversial moments, such as the video in which he attacks councilor Jhon Lopez after being accused of corruption. The presidential candidate has also claimed to be an admirer of Adolf Hitlerto later apologize and say that he had, in fact, confused the Nazi leader with the scientist Albert Einstein.

+ Elections in Colombia: survey shows businessman ahead of leftist

Hernández has as an opponent the former M-19 guerrilla and former mayor of Bogotá Gustavo Petro, who is trying to reach the presidency for the third time. He ran in 2010 and 2018, but was defeated in both elections. On the eve of the first round, the candidate, who has the sympathy of sectors of the Brazilian left, thanked the ex-president for the “support” Squidleader in national polls of voting intentions, and said that, if elected, he intends to establish a partnership with Brazil to “save the Amazon jungle”.

Less than a week before the vote, polls point to a technical tie within the margin of error with a small numerical advantage for the populist – 48.2% to 47.2% – as the two candidates race to win the votes of those who abstained in the first round (45% of voters), in addition to the young and undecided.

