prices continue to rise this friday

The live cattle market recorded higher prices this Friday (17).

According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the flow of trades in the live cattle market was slower than usual, even for a Friday, due to the holiday on Thursday (16).

The slaughterhouses still operate with shortened slaughter scales, as well as in an environment marked by supply restrictions. “The delimited conditions point to the intensification of the bullish movement in the short term”, said Iglesias.

The current monetary policy being adopted by the Fed, which readjusted the basic interest rate by 0.75% in last Wednesday’s decision, causes a process of devaluation of the currencies of emerging countries, including the real.

“Basically, Brazilian exports will be even more competitive internationally. In addition, exporting slaughterhouses will have greater profitability during the conversion process. Ie, there will be greater financial capacity to pay more for the arroba of the fattened ox, especially with regard to standard Chinese animals”highlighted Iglesias.

With that, in São Paulo (SP) the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 316 in the term modality.

In Dourados (MS), the price was indicated at R$ 299. In addition, in Cuiabá (MT) the arroba of the ox was R$ 280.

For Uberaba (MG) prices are R$ 300 and, in Goiânia (GO), R$ 305 per arroba.

Beef market: wholesale

The wholesale market returned to present firm prices.

The short term trend points to less room for readjustments. Since replenishment usually flows more slowly between wholesale and retail during the second half of the month.

In addition, the consumption pattern remains focused on the broad consumption of proteins that cause less impact on average income, precisely the case of chicken and eggs.

The forequarter of the ox is still priced at R$ 16.60 per kilo. The rear quarter remains priced at R$22.35 per kilo. The needle tip is still quoted at R$ 16.50 per kilo.

Live cattle arroba prices rise amid harvest transition; check out