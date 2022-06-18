Prime Gaming will give 30 more games on Prime Day

Amazon prepares for Prime Day 2022, the retailer’s event that will take place on the 12th and 13th of July and will bring several offers dedicated to Amazon Prime subscribers. The good news is that Prime Gaming, already included in the service, will give subscribers Need For Speed ​​Heat and 30 more games (PC versions) to celebrate the occasion.

In addition to the name already mentioned, other titles such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, GRID Legends and games from the Star Wars franchise (Jedi Knight, Jedi Knight II and Republic Commando) are also part of the package.

First of all, if you want to make the most of event promotions and secure Prime Gaming titles in the library, you must be a subscriber to the service – that costs BRL 14.90 per month in Brazil. If not, click here to try it for FREE for 30 days.

Please note that subscription benefits include free shipping on many Amazon products, items/cash in-game/skins in various games, access to the Prime Video series and movies catalog and much more.

Although they are not games dedicated to PlayStation, it is worth the tip for all players.

Game Redemption Dates on Prime Gaming

Available between June 21st and July 13th

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

death squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Samuel Manual

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Available on July 12th and 13th (Prime Day date)

GRID Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed ​​Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy

STAR WARS Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast

STAR WARS Republic Commando

Will you take advantage of the event’s offers and guarantee Prime Gaming games in the library? Comment below!