Promotional art shows Andy, owner of Toy Story toys, watching the movie at the cinema

Film is important to the kid.

lightyear, Disney-Pixar’s new movie, has hit theaters. The plot shows the greatest adventure of the astronaut who inspired the doll of Toy story, the little Buzz we know from classic movies. To celebrate the launch, Disney released special artwork showing Andy watching the long.

at the beginning of lightyear, a disclaimer explains that all of Andy’s passion for the space theme that we see in the first movie, 1995’s Toy Story, came about after watching that movie. This was actually the kid’s favorite movie and only now can we watch it in the real world as well.

Disney decided to represent this moment with promotional art that shows Andy taking all of his original toys to the theater to see the new movie. Check out:

Considering the young man is wearing a Star Command shirt, this may not be the first time Andy has seen the movie. But the image has led some fans to claim an inconsistency with the first film: after all, if woody and his colleagues watched Lightyear, how would they be surprised by Buzz’s arrival?

But and you? Do you think it’s a paradox? Or does it not make much difference? Don’t forget to comment!

