PUBG Publisher Krafton Announces Ana, His Hyper-Realistic ‘Virtual Human’

THE Kraftona Korean company best known for distributing the famous battle royale PUBG and the future The Callisto Protocol, recently made a somewhat different announcement. Leaving the games a little aside, the corporation revealed the creation of Ana, a “virtual human” created to help establish the Web3 ecosystem.

According to the publisher, Ana was generated using hyper-realistic technology based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. In addition, the work behind the character also involves processes of skeletal animation and deep learning, a type of machine learning that trains computers to perform tasks like humans.

The purpose of creating the character, although linked to Web3 (and concepts such as metaverse, for example), is still not very clear. According to the company itself, the idea behind the project was to research “a virtual human that can act on the world stage”.

Ana’s creation involved the use of hyperrealism, skeletal animation and deep learning technologiesSource: Krafton/Disclosure

There is still the possibility of involvement with NFTs, given that the distributor already flirted with technology and blockchain in March of this year. In an official statement, Josh Seokjin Shin, head of the creative center at Krafton, said the company hopes Ana will “draw the interest and popularity of Gen Z around the world.”

The project should start with releasing music and transforming the character into a kind of “influencer in various fields such as entertainment and eSports”, according to Shin.

The company promised to release more information and news about Ana later this year, in the second half of 2022.