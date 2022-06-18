Putin says Russia would use nuclear weapons to defend sovereignty

Russian president disliked Western officials’ statements about the country being a ‘threat to the world’

Vladimir Putin said that if threatened, they could use nuclear weapons



the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinsaid this Friday, the 17th, that his country does not threaten anyone and will only resort to nuclear weapons “if necessary” to defend its sovereignty. “We are not a threat, but everyone should know what we have and what we will use if necessary for the defense of our sovereignty,” Putin said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Putin called “irresponsible” statements by senior Western officials that Russia threatens the world with its atomic weapons. “We hear that kind of rhetoric. Shall we be quiet? We respond as we should. As soon as we respond, they cling to it and say: Russia is a threat.” On a possible military confrontation with the West, he assured that Western countries have already declared a “large-scale war” in countries such as Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Yugoslavia. Before the start of the current Russian military campaign in Ukraine, Russia accused Kiev of trying to restore its nuclear potential, which it gave up after the fall of the Soviet Union in exchange for security guarantees. In addition, Moscow warned of a possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Finland and Sweden, once both countries eventually and formally join the military alliance.

*With information from EFE